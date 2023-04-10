FALLS TWP., Pa. - A Bucks County man is accused of drugging, kidnapping and killing his mother.

Sean Rivera, 28, was charged Monday with homicide and several other offenses in the death of his 72-year-old mother, Carol Clark, over the weekend, said the county district attorney's office.

Rivera, who lived with his mother in Falls Township, put fentanyl in his mom's iced tea, then drove her to Philadelphia where he shot and killed her, and left her body in a shed, the DA said.

The investigation began Sunday afternoon after someone reported an argument between two brothers about the whereabouts of their mother.

Investigators say Rivera told his brother, who lives in New York, on Sunday morning that their mother had died. When the brother arrived to the Berwyn Road home, Rivera would not say where their mother was.

Detectives searched the home and Clark's vehicle, and found two guns, a Home Depot receipt, a padlock, an empty padlock package and bolt cutters, the DA said.

Investigators determined Rivera diluted fentanyl in his mother's iced tea sometime Saturday night. Then, while his mother was in a conscious but lethargic state, Rivera put his mother in her vehicle and drove to a shed in the 4300 block of Waln Street in Philadelphia sometime between 2-3 a.m. Sunday, the DA says.

Rivera used bolt cutters to cut off any padlocks, then put his mother in the shed and shot her multiple times, investigators say. Rivera then closed the shed and locked it with a padlock he had bought.

Authorities opened the shed with a key they got from Rivera, the DA said.

Her body was found overnight and she was pronounced dead early Monday morning.

Rivera is being held in Bucks County Correctional Facility without bail.