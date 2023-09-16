SPANISH LOOKOUT, BELIZE — A family of Christian missionaries from Bucks County and their extended family members were injured after the 16-passenger van they were all riding in crashed with an unlit construction vehicle.

The crash occurred Wednesday, Sept. 6, along Iguana Creek Road in Spanish Lookout, Belize — a settlement about 50 miles west of the country's capital, Belize City.

According to a press release on behalf of the family, missionaries Spring and Nathanael Davis and their four children, of Sellersvile, have served in Belize for six of the past eight years.

The family was working with the Fountain of Life Church in Spanish Lookout and being visited by their relatives of the Bennetch and Ziegler families at the time of the crash, the press release said.

Although nearly all 16 people in the van suffered fractures and other serious injuries, everyone is expected to survive.

A GoFundMe was set up to help the families with unexpected medical bills, and it has raised more than $71,000 of its $100,000 goal as of 12 p.m. Saturday.

A Facebook page was also set up to provide recovery updates for those involved in the accident.