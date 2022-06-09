DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - A non-profit music school that has operated for 34 years will close – a victim of the coronavirus pandemic, school officials say.
The Conservatory, which offered education services in music, performance and therapy for communities in Bucks, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties since 1988, will close June 30.
It made the announcement in a letter on its website.
“With the 2020 shutdown, The Conservatory made great efforts to ensure that we could continue to provide music in a time when it was needed,” says the letter, signed by school Executive Director Rachael Gallagher.
“However, two years later we are still impacted by the shutdown. We have had significant changes to our revenue by the discontinuation of offsite music therapy contracts, our enrollment is only half of what it was before the shutdown and fundraising trends across the nonprofit industry have made cuts in which we no longer qualify for funding.
“Despite the work of the Board of Directors and myself to find ways to improve our sustainability, including having conversations with other music schools about merging, we have exhausted all options. We now must be realistic.”
In an interview, Gallagher, who has been with the school 14 years and has been executive director for four, said the school’s board of directors looked extensively at options besides closing, but couldn’t find a plan that would be sustainable.
“The board did due diligence, talked with other schools, vetted as much as we could,” Gallagher said. “And we could possibly have stayed open longer, extended our time. … But we couldn’t keep spending money we didn’t have.”
Suggestions to make a plea to the community for funding was “too large a risk for me, and the school’s reputation,” she said.
The school bills itself as the oldest and largest non-profit center for the arts in Bucks County.
It started as the Community Conservatory of Music, in the President’s House on the grounds of Delaware Valley College, then operated in three other locations before locating in 2013 in its current location at 4059 Skyron Drive.
That building houses 22 music studios and a performance hall that seats more than 100. Just last year, it added an educational recording studio, which it never really got to use, Gallagher said.
Gallagher said The Conservatory rented the Doylestown building. She presumed it now will be listed for a new tenant - “hopefully another music school,” she said.
At its peak, The Conservatory says it instructed nearly 400 students a week.
The letter on the website says the school’s founders “had a vision of a music school that would provide music to all regardless of age, ability or economic circumstances.”
“We do not pretend to know the depth of shock and disappointment this news will bring to our families, students, community, faculty, and staff,” the letter says. “This decision was not made lightly nor in haste.
“We are deeply proud of our rich history of service to our community. We can confidently say that we accomplished our mission in which thousands of students have been inspired and transformed by their time at The Conservatory.
“Our greatest wish for all students and families is to take what you have learned at The Conservatory and continue to thrive with music in your life. We hope that over the next several weeks you will grieve with us, celebrate with us, and be proud with us.”