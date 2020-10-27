BEDMINSTER TWP., Pa. - Officials in Bucks County are looking for the driver and passengers of three vehicles they say were near Nockamixon State Park around the time of a fatal shooting.
Jason A. Kutt, 18, was shot around 5:15 p.m. Saturday near the Old Ridge Road entrance to the park. He was pronounced dead early Monday.
Detectives want to speak to the owners/operators of the three vehicles as potential witnesses, after receiving information from a witness they were seen parked or travelling on or near Old Ridge Road around the time of the shooting, according to a news release from the county district attorney's office.
Below are the descriptions of the vehicles:
- Chevrolet S-10 Blazer SUV;; Color: Champagne; Model Year: 2000
- Toyota Camry or Avalon Sedan; Color: Silver; Model Year: 2000
- Mercedes SUV (Possibly a GLS350); Color: Black; Model Year: Unknown
Kutt, 18, of Sellersville, had been sitting with his girlfriend at the edge of the lake when he was shot once in the back of the head, the DA's office said. Kutt's girlfriend told authorities she saw a man in an orange vest, which she described as hunting clothing, standing behind a yellow gate at Old Ridge Road, looking in their direction. The investigation found that the distance from that gate to where Kutt and his girlfriend were sitting was 550 feet away, the DA's office said.
Police from throughout Upper Bucks County, including a K9 and a State Police helicopter searched the area and did not locate any persons of interest.