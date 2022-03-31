HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. - A pizza parlor owner in Bucks County is charged in the death of her longtime partner.
The Bucks County District Attorney's Office says 48-year-old Anna Maria Tolomello was arraigned on Wednesday.
Tolomello is charged with shooting and killing her partner, 65-year-old Giovanni Gallina, at the couple’s home on Limekiln Pike in Hilltown Township.
The DA's office says the two owned Pina’s Pizza in New Britain.
An investigation by police began when Gallina’s son reported he had not heard from his father since March 16, 2022.
A release from officials reports Tolomello said Gallina was out of town and that she never reported Gallina missing.
A search warrant was executed at the couple's home. Authorities say Tolomello told them 'she knew why they were at her home' and, unprompted, told police 'she shot Gallina in self-defense.'
Police found a man's body, wrapped in a tarp, inside the master bedroom and say Tolomello admitted to shooting Gallina once in the head on March 16, some 13 days earlier.
Court records show Tolomello took steps to destroy evidence and dispose of Gallina's body, hiring someone to dig a hole on the property. The paperwork also says on March 18, she asked someone how to cover the smell of skunk in her garage.
She initially told police the hole was commissioned to bury a dog, but later admitted that she intended to bury Gallina's body, police records show.
Authorities say Tolomello removed the mattress from the master bedroom and took it to their pizza restaurant, where she disposed of the mattress in the restaurant dumpster.
Tolomello is being held in lieu of bail on charges of criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, and possession of an instrument of a crime.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 19.