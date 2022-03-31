HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. - A pizza parlor owner in Bucks County is charged in the death of her longtime partner.
The Bucks County District Attorney's Office says 48-year-old Anna Maria Tolomello was arraigned on Wednesday.
Tolomello is charged with shooting and killing her partner, 65-year-old Giovanni Gallina, at the couple’s home on Limekiln Pike in the Chalfont section of Hilltown Township.
The DA's office says the two owned Pina’s Pizza in New Britain.
An investigation by police began when Gallina’s son reported he had not heard from his father since March 16, 2022.
A release from officials reports Tolomello said Gallina was out of town and that she never reported Gallina missing.
A search warrant was executed at the couple's home. Authorities say Tolomello told them 'she knew why they were at her home' and, unprompted, told police 'she shot Gallina in self-defense.'
Police found a man's body inside master bedroom and say Tolomello admitted to shooting Gallina once in the head on March 16.
Tolomello is being held in lieu of bail on charges of criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, and possession of an instrument of a crime.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 19.