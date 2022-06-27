PERKASIE, Pa. - Police in Bucks County are searching for a woman accused of withdrawing thousands of dollars from a bank account using stolen identification.
The Perkasie Borough Police Department say the theft/ fraud happened on June 10 around 1:30 p.m.
The pictured female suspect is accused of using a withdrawal slip for $3,000 at the American Heritage Credit Union located on Walnut Street belonging to a female whose purse was stolen in May.
The suspect is described as a white female with brown hair and wearing glasses. The suspect's appearance was similar to the victim.
The suspect's vehicle is described as a newer white BMW SUV bearing a temporary (paper) registration from an unknown state.
A release from police says the accused was in possession of the victim's identification and the bank completed the transaction.
Just prior to this incident, the suspect fraudulently withdrew funds from the same victim's account at branches in Philadelphia and East Norriton Township in Montgomery County, police report.
Immediately following the Perkasie incident, the suspect attempted to withdraw $3,500 from the victim's bank account at the New Britain branch, however, she was informed that the amount exceeded the drive-through processing limit. When asked to enter the facility to complete the transaction, the suspect declined and fled the scene, leaving the victim's identification in the bank's possession.
Anyone information is asked to contact Detective Gro, Perkasie Borough Police Department at (215) 257-6876 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be made online.