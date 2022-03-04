QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Police in Bucks County are asking for help finding the vehicle involved in a pursuit earlier this week.
The Richland Township Police Department says their officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit Wednesday just after 4:00 a.m.
Officials say members of the Pennridge Regional Police had attempted to stop the vehicle minutes earlier. The vehicle fled, leading police on a pursuit.
It happened on SR 309 north. Police say the vehicle was traveling at 100 mph and ran several red lights and stop signs. The vehicle also briefly traveled in the wrong direction on SR 663, police say.
Police are searching for a black Nissan Sentra sedan with PA registration LBZ 7324. The license plate was reported stolen out of Bristol Township in February.
The driver was last seen in the area of Mill Road and State Route 309 in Quakertown Borough. The vehicle may have a dash camera, phone mount, or GPS mounted to the rearview window.
The vehicle was reportedly involved in a pursuit with Montgomery Township Police Department two hours prior and is suspected to be involved in catalytic converter thefts in Montgomery County.
Anyone with information is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at here.