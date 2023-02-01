WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are asking parents to talk to their kids about another viral social media challenge.

The #OrbeezChallenge involves filming while someone shoots random people with an Orbeez-style gel ball gun.

The guns, which can look very realistic, fire gel/water-filled balls, police say.

One such "prank" happened at a Warrington Township movie theater Tuesday night.

Two juveniles went into a theater at the Regal Cinema on Easton Road and shot a gel ball gun while a movie was playing. They then fled in a car that was waiting out front, township police say.

Officers say it's not the first incident like it in Warrington Township.

Police are asking parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of such pranks, and how the realistic-looking guns can easily be mistaken for posing a real threat.