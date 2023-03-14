DOYLESTOWN TWP., Pa. — A Bucks County postal carrier was honored for saving two dogs from a burning home in Buckingham Township.

Eugene Petrucci was given the Postmaster General Hero Award at the Furlong Post Office on Tuesday morning.

Petrucci said he was doing his usual route when he noticed smoke coming from the garage of one of his customers' homes.

He knew there were three dogs in the home, so he drove over to the house, pushed open the front door and two of the dogs ran out.

The third pooch was saved by firefighters.

"I am very, very grateful that I was there at the right place at the right time," Petrucci said. "The particular street this house was on is pretty deserted, so nobody was going by at the time. So, I'm thankful to God I was there at the right time to get the dogs out."

Petrucci said once firefighters got there, he got back in his truck and continued his route.