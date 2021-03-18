DOYLESTOWN, Pa. — The second-in-command in the Bucks County district attorney's office was demoted after staff learned he was moonlighting as a DoorDash food delivery driver during work hours.
Gregg Shore, who had been first assistant district attorney, will now take on the role of a deputy district attorney, according to a news release from the DA's office.
Jennifer M. Schorn, a 22-year veteran of the office, was promoted to first assistant district attorney.
The office's attorney staff learned recently that Shore "demonstrated very poor judgment" by working a side job delivering food for DoorDash and did so, at times, during normal business hours, District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.
Using his accrued vacation time, Shore has repaid the county the money he earned working that extra job while on duty, according to the DA's office.
"Nevertheless, his actions were thoughtless and demonstrated a lack of leadership," Weintraub said. "He also violated the trust that I, the other members of the District Attorney's Office, and the people of Bucks County place in each of us. I have a duty to hold those who violate that trust accountable. No exceptions."
Weintraub said Shore will remain with the office as a deputy district attorney and "have the opportunity to earn back the trust and confidence of myself, this Office, and the Bucks County community."
"While he has no excuse for his conduct, I also note that as an attorney who is always 'on call,' even during nonworking hours as the job dictates, that there was never a lapse in Gregg's availability to us when called upon," Weintraub said.
Shore served with the Bucks County district attorney's office from 1996 until 2000 and then returned in 2015. During his time at the DA's office, Shore started the Insurance Fraud Unit and prosecuted Cosmo DiNardo and Sean Kratz for the 2017 murders of four young men. Prior to his return to the DA's office in 2015, Shore also worked at the Lehigh County district attorney's office and the Pennsylvania attorney general's office.
Schorn graduated from Widener University School of Law before joining the office in 1999. Weintraub said Schorn has prosecuted numerous sexual offenders responsible for victimizing children in Bucks County.