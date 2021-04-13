DOYLESTOWN, Pa. — The former second-in-command in the Bucks County district attorney's office who moonlighted as a DoorDash food delivery driver during work hours has resigned.
Gregg Shore's resignation will go into effect on Wednesday.
Shore, who had been first assistant district attorney, had been demoted to deputy district attorney after the DA's office found out about Shore's moonlighting.
The office's attorney staff learned recently that Shore "demonstrated very poor judgment" by working a side job delivering food for DoorDash and did so, at times, during normal business hours, District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.
Using his accrued vacation time, Shore has repaid the county the money he earned working that extra job while on duty, according to the DA's office.