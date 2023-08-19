DOYLESTOWN, Pa. — A middle school principal in Bucks County was arrested Thursday night after allegedly barging into his estranged wife's home in Doylestown, Bucks County.

Police say 53-year-old Kevin Marton of Lambertville, N.J., entered the home on the 60 block of Mary Street around 9:20 p.m. Marton went from room to room "looking for other persons that may have been present" and refused to leave, police said.

Marton has been principal of Tohickon Middle School since 2014, according to the Central Bucks School District website.

Marton is facing charges of harassment and criminal trespass, and his bail was set at $25,000.