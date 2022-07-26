PERKASIE, Pa. - Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority is thinking about selling its sewer system for a little more than $1 billion.

A public hearing on the matter was held Tuesday.

BCWSA says it has an offer from Aqua America, but it's not a done deal, and it wants to share what it's thinking with employees and customers.

But not everyone thinks this is a good idea.

The meeting room at Bucks County Community College was filled with a number of residents worried about rate increases if the sale goes through.

But BCWSA officials say if it does sell, there would potentially be a $300 million fund to help offset rate increases over the next 10 years.

"The differential between what our rate structure may look like and what Aqua's is projected to be, based upon her independent consultant, that differential will be made up with this rate benefit fund, so that our customers would pay no more over the next 10 years then they would have if they stayed with us," said Benjamin Jones, CEO of BCWSA.

The authority says it will make a decision in the fall, and plans to have more public hearings before then.

