L. SOUTHAMPTON TWP., Pa. - A Bucks County oral surgery office is offering free oral cancer screenings.

Innovative Oral Surgery & Dental Implants is hosting the screenings on Friday, April 28 between 2-4 p.m. at the office in the Feasterville area.

It's part of an "Always April" campaign, in honor of Oral Cancer Awareness Month.

Local residents can sign up online between now and April 28.

The office is located at 1300 Bridgetown Pike.