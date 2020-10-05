QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Starting Monday in Bucks County you can bring your absentee or mail-in ballot to one of three drop box locations.
The Upper Bucks Government Services Center
261 California Road, Quakertown, PA 18951
The Bucks County Administration Building
55 East Court Street, Doylestown, PA 18901
The Lower Bucks Government Services Center
7321 New Falls Road, Levittown, PA 19055
Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, now through Oct. 26.
There will be extended hours through Election Day. From Oct. 27 to Nov. 3 the hours will be 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The hours will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.