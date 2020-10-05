Voting button

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Starting Monday in Bucks County you can bring your absentee or mail-in ballot to one of three drop box locations.

The Upper Bucks Government Services Center

261 California Road, Quakertown, PA 18951

The Bucks County Administration Building

55 East Court Street, Doylestown, PA 18901

The Lower Bucks Government Services Center

7321 New Falls Road, Levittown, PA 19055

Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, now through Oct. 26.

There will be extended hours through Election Day. From Oct. 27 to Nov. 3 the hours will be 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The hours will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

