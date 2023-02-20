RIEGELSVILLE, Pa. - A Kintnersville area woman died hours after a crash in Riegelsville, Bucks County.

Anna Hauber, 32, was pronounced dead around 2:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Luke's University Hospital in Bethlehem, said the Lehigh County coroner on Monday.

The Nockamixon Township woman died of injuries to her abdomen sustained in a crash hours earlier, the coroner said.

Hauber was driving when her car veered off the road and hit a tree in the 900 block of Route 611, also known as Easton Road, in Riegelsville around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Her death was ruled an accident.

State police are investigating the crash.