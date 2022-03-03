DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - A Bucks County woman accused of biting someone in the face during a fight will appear in court this month.
It happened at a home in the 400 block of Linden Avenue.
Police said they arrested Jennifer Biggs, 32, of Doylestown Feb. 5 for allegedly throwing and breaking items during a domestic dispute. She is also accused of biting someone on the face causing injury.
Biggs was taken to was taken into custody Bucks County Prison on $30,000 bail.
She is scheduled to appear in court in front of Magisterial District Judge Mark D. Douple on March 14.