Raffaela Spone

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - A Bucks County woman was sentenced in a harassment case involving rivals of her daughter's cheerleading squad.

Raffaela Spone is on probation for three years, and must pay almost $4,000 in restitution to the three minor victims, said the county district attorney's office.

Cyber harassment of a child charges were nolle prossed, meaning prosecutors declined to pursue them, but she was convicted of three harassment charges for sending photos, videos and texts to harass three teens to try to get them kicked off the cheerleading squad, the DA's office said.

As part of her sentence, Spone must also complete 72 hours of community service, undergo a mental health evaluation and have no contact with the victims or their families. Her computer and smartphone usage will also be limited, the DA said.

