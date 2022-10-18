DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - The woman who spent years in prison for faking her own kidnapping is facing new charges.

Bonnie Sweeten was charged Monday with wire fraud for allegedly stealing from her employer, according to federal court documents.

Sweeten, who was working as a bookkeeper for a Doylestown excavating company, used a company credit card for personal expenses, wrote checks to herself and deposited business checks in her own account, the documents say.

The founder and president of the company had hired her in 2017 because he had known her for many years, records say. The company was not named.

Sweeten, of Bucks County, spent time in prison for stealing more than $1 million from her employer, then calling in a hoax 911 call, saying she and her young daughter had been kidnapped. The 2009 call triggered a nationwide search, as the then 40-year-old fled to Disney World with her daughter.