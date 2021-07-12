QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A Pennsylvania-based company is opening a new manufacturing facility in Bucks County.
CertainTeed, which manufactures building materials like roofing, siding, fencing and decking, has opened its new site in Quakertown and will invest in leasehold improvements and new equipment, according to a news release from Gov. Tom Wolf.
The project is expected to create 45 new full-time jobs over the next three years, and retain 533 current positions across the company's business units in the state, the release said.
"CertainTeed is one of Pennsylvania’s legacy companies, calling the commonwealth home for more than a century, and we are thrilled to see its continued expansion,” Wolf said in a statement.
It will be the company's first plant to manufacture STONEfaçade, a stone veneer system, made with concrete, that can be installed by any vinyl siding contractor without any special equipment, Wolf said.
CertainTeed, a subsidiary of Paris-based Saint-Gobain, is headquartered near Malvern, Pennsylvania.