QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A controversial housing complex in Bucks County is getting ready to reopen its doors after being shuttered in November.
More than 60 people were displaced when officials shut the building down. Borough officials say they had to take action to protect the people who had been living in the Bush House Hotel, citing numerous health and safety violations.
"German cockroaches, bed bugs. They were through the entire building. There was a build-up of trash," said Quakertown Zoning Officer and Fire Marshal Douglas Wilhelm.
"It was just a matter of time. They needed to fix a couple things, there are some good people here," said former resident Roger Hacker.
But since then the owner of the building - who we reached out to but haven't heard back from - has brought the building into compliance.
Borough officials say of the roughly 60 people displaced, about 40 have been moved into new apartments. The other 20 continue to be provided temporary housing and further assistance through Bucks County.
Hacker says he doesn't plan on going back to the Bush House Hotel, saying he's got to move on, but he thinks it's a good thing they're reopening.
"It's good for the people who lived here. Maybe they'll get a new fresh start," Hacker said.
"It's hard to say whether it's good for the community, per se. We just understand that throughout the county and the region and the Upper Bucks and Lehigh Valley area, there's a need for low-income housing," Wilhelm said.