PHILADELPHIA - Protests erupted in Philadelphia for a second straight night, after the deadly police shooting of a black man on Monday.
"They broke into the community. I don't know what to say. It's really bad, bad and sad," said Moe Froukh, of Rotana Furniture.
Violent protesting and looting picked up speed in areas across west Philadelphia and the city's Port Richmond neighborhood Tuesday night, leaving behind mass destruction.
Walmart, Five Below and other businesses were destroyed for the second time this year.
First was due to outrage over George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, and now over the shooting death of Walter Wallace Jr. in Philadelphia.
The 27-year-old man was wielding a knife during a mental health crisis when he was shot by police Monday.
"My staff have been in constant communication since last night with the folks in Philadelphia, and the hope is that that doesn't escalate into anything more than, than the peaceful protests that I think this kind of situation brings out," said Gov. Tom Wolf.
Hundreds gathered at Malcolm X Park Tuesday night to peacefully protest. The group said it needs to remain calm, but it wasn't enough to stop others from doing damage.
Rotana Furniture fell victim.
Surveillance video shows the moments someone in a car backs up as an officer is standing by an open door, causing him to run and jump out of the way.
"They tried to rob the store. They had broken in. The cops showed up fast," said Froukh. "He opened the door to stop her, she pushed him 20 feet, she almost killed him."
The video shows the car drive off and the officer drop to his knees, taking a moment to himself.
Cleanup at the ransacked stores continued Wednesday.
A White House statement said it's prepared to deploy federal resources if necessary to help with the unrest.
Philadelphia police are promising a full and complete investigation of this incident.
The National Guard is expected in the city Wednesday to assist.