PERKASIE, Pa. - When I first met Christina Rushton, owner of the Rise and Grind Cafe in Perkasie back in July, she thought she was going to have to throw in the towel for good.
She was only open three months before the pandemic began, and like so many restaurants was struggling to survive, and now five months later not only is she still open but she's excited for the future.
"I still cannot believe I'm here today, I'm proud of myself," Christina said.
Christina was one of the many newly opened businesses stuck between a rock and a hard place.
New businesses, specifically, couldn't get any help. Mostly all grants or loans required businesses to be open for at least a year, a rather perplexing and frustrating requirement that left the most vulnerable hanging out to dry.
"It doesn't seem fair for new businesses, not just me, any new business and you see businesses that are multi-million dollar companies getting assistance," Christina said.
But what stuck out about Christina was her perseverance. In July when I first met her, the community stepped in with a small $2,000 grant. It wasn't much, but it lit a fire in the mother of three to carry on.
"It just gave me that extra push to keep going and to really try to figure out what we can do with this space,” Rushton said at the time. "It gave me that extra push to really make it work."
And carry on she has. "I just make it work. I have to. I wouldn't change it for the world."
Reworking the space over and over with a local market, grab and go food, and now delivery.
"We try it. If it works, it works. If it doesn't we move on and try something different,” Rushton said.
With no help from anyone. She ended up returning that community grant after some on social media falsely accused her of crying wolf: "I decided to donate it back to Pennridge FISH, to donate it back to our community."
She takes each new restriction in stride, so she can keep her nine employees working, often at the expense of her own paycheck.
"I didn't want to furlough my staff again," Christina said. "I'm going have to just roll with the punches and keep us safe as much as possible, and pray that it does not go past January 4 because last time it lasted for three months."
She made it it to her one-year anniversary last week. She's hopeful she can keep enough money coming in to hold on till summer.
"Going back to 100% and trying to recoup is my hope," Christina said. "I'm just hoping next Christmas-after all said and done-that we're able to gather as community."
Something tells me she will.
"I'm just a lot stronger than I thought I was," Christina said.