Road closed sign generic

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. – The bridge carrying California Road over the branch of Tohickon Creek in Richland Township, Bucks County, is scheduled to close for repairs on Monday, January 17, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Friday.

The closure will remain in place until mid-February.

PennDOT decided to close the bridge after undermining of the bridge abutment, caused by Hurricane Ida's remnants, was discovered during a bridge inspection.

During the closure, California Road motorists will be directed to use Cherry Road, Route 309, and Station Road, PennDOT said. Local access will be maintained up to the work zone.

Built in 1915, the California Road Bridge carries an average of 2921 vehicles across the 22-foot-long, 22-foot-wide structure daily.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

