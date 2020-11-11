PHILADELPHIA - Leave it to the people of Philadelphia to turn a viral mishap into a full-blown charity event.
The confusion surrounding the Trump campaign's news conference on Saturday gave birth to the "100% unsanctioned" "11 mile-ish" Fraud Street Run.
Jeff Lyons, of the podcast called "Junk Miles with Chip and Jeff," came up with it.
He tweeted that since it's the "Fraud Street Run," people can bike, rollerblade or even hop a cab.
Because of the growing interest in the event, the run is virtual, meaning participants can run anywhere, any time, starting Nov. 28.
The "run" will start at the Four Seasons Hotel, where President Trump thought Saturday's news conference was going to be, and will end at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, where it actually was held.
In two days, it has raised more than $7,000 for hunger nonprofit Philabundance.