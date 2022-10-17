UPPER MAKEFIELD TWP., Pa. - Authorities in lower Bucks County are investigating what they call a "disgusting act" -- political campaign signs being booby-trapped with razor blades.

Police in Upper Makefield Township say one resident's fingers got sliced while removing a sign put on private property without permission.

That sign and two others had razor blades placed around the perimeter, police say.

Authorities have yet to identify a suspect or suspects.

Police are warning residents to use caution if removing signs placed on their property without permission.

All of the sabotaged signs were for Democratic candidates.

Scroll down for comments if available