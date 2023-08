SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. — A car crashed into a house Friday morning in Springfield Township, Bucks County, trapping its driver inside with serious injuries.

The crash was reported around 10:25 a.m. on the 1900 block of Old Bethlehem Pike.

A medevac helicopter was dispatched and flew the driver to a nearby trauma center.

There is no word on the driver's identity or the extent of their injuries.