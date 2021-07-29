LUMBERVILLE, Pa. - Most of the area found itself under a tornado warning for several hours Thursday night, and while the majority of the Lehigh Valley escaped serious damage, it was a much different story in Lower Bucks County, where several tornadoes were spotted, some causing serious damage.

The National Weather Service is saying a "large" and "dangerous" tornado touched down near Lumberville.

The severe weather made itself felt in Lower Bucks, especially in Trevose, where a portion of the Faulkner Buick GMC Dealership collapsed.

Partial collapse of dealership in Trevose

Crews sifted through rubble and twisted debris Thursday night.

No word yet on if anybody was injured.

