LUMBERVILLE, Pa. - Most of the area found itself under a tornado warning for several hours Thursday night, and while the majority of the Lehigh Valley escaped serious damage, it was a much different story in Lower Bucks County, where several tornadoes were spotted, some causing serious damage.
The National Weather Service is saying a "large" and "dangerous" tornado touched down near Lumberville.
The severe weather made itself felt in Lower Bucks, especially in Trevose, where a portion of the Faulkner Buick GMC Dealership collapsed.
Crews sifted through rubble and twisted debris Thursday night.
No word yet on if anybody was injured.