SOUDERTON, Pa. - An event was held Sunday in honor of a Bucks County teen shot and killed by a hunter in Nockamixon State Park.

"Ever since the incident, all the love and support has pretty much gotten us through the hard time," said Ron Kutt.

Ron and Dana Kutt continue to keep the memory of their son Jason alive.

He was the Bucks County 18-year-old who was accidentally shot and killed by a hunter in Nockamixon State Park in 2020.

The hunter, Kenneth Heller, pleaded guilty in 2021 to involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person, and other offenses including two hunting law violations. He was sentenced to 7-20 years in prison.

"Since the incident happened, we are trying to have positive vibes," said Ron Kutt.

A car meet was held in Souderton, raising money for the Jason Kutt Legacy Fund.

Jason's family created this legacy fund to advocate for safer state park guidelines in areas occupied by both hunters and the general public, and to raise money for communities to help improve their quality of life.

Sunday's car meet was an event the family says Jason would have loved.

"It's really a great legacy for Jason because even at a young age, he was giving of his time and money. He always thought of others," said Jason's mom, Dana Kutt.

Jarrod Lehman put the meet together. He says he wants to make it a tradition.

"We're all here together now," said Lehman.