N. COVENTRY TWP., Pa. - A car show in Chester County paid tribute to two police officers who died unexpectedly this year.

The sixth annual Fallen Heroes Car Show in North Coventry Township remembered officers Ryan Allen and Stephen Plum.

Allen was a K-9 officer for the Hatboro Police Department in Montgomery County. He died in April after complications from a severe reaction to a bee sting in October 2021.

Plum was a K-9 officer for the Warrington Township Police Department in Bucks County. He died in May after going into cardiac arrest.

We're told the men were close friends.

The event raised money for their families.