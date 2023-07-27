NORRISTOWN, PA. - The Montgomery County Office of Public Health is currently investigating a confirmed case of measles in an unvaccinated Montgomery County child.

Measles virus can remain infectious in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours after an infected person leaves the area.

The following locations were visited by the child with a confirmed case of measles during their infectious period.

July 20, 2023 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Bryn Mawr Hospital Emergency Room

130 S. Bryn Mawr Ave., Bryn Mawr, PA 19010

July 20, 2023 from 5:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Costco Wholesale

740 Upper State Road, North Wales, PA 19454

July 21, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Emergency Department

3401 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104

July 22, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Walmart Supercenter

1515 Bethlehem Pike, Hatfield, PA 19440

July 23, 2023 from 9:15 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Middleman Family Pavilion Emergency Department

550 S. Goddard Blvd., King of Prussia, PA 19406

Individuals who believe they were exposed should review their immunization and medical records to determine if they are protected against measles.

People who have not had measles infection previously or who have not received the measles immunization may not be protected from the measles virus and should talk with a health care provider.

Contact and notify their healthcare provider as soon as possible about a potential exposure if you are pregnant, have an infant, have a weakened immune system, and/or are not vaccinated.