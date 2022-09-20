DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Set on 69 acres in the middle of Doylestown, Fonthill Castle is a fascinating look into the life of Henry Mercer.

From the overstated colorized tile to the understated cement facade, New Jersey's Ed Longo and Barbara Burke are taking it in for the first time.

"Pretty amazing," Longo said.

While the castle is picture perfect, those like Carola Lehman and her pals, visiting from Germany, the grounds are worth a look, too.

"You can take pictures, the grounds and the flowers are nice," she said.

"Do you think the castle sometimes overshadows the grounds?" I asked CEO of the Bucks County Historical Society Kyle McKoy.

"Absolutely. It's a fantastic building. It's kind of hard not to notice," she said.

However, McKoy says that shadow is fading.

"When COVID hit, people were forced outside, and we noticed how many people were using the grounds for hiking, taking photos, walking their dogs," she explained.

With a $200,000 grant secured by state Sen. Steve Santarsiero, a landscape and architecture firm was hired to design a master plan for the grounds.

This could include new passive trails, an update to the ground's water systems, replacing Fonthill's tent with a naturalistic community center, as well as chronicling the property's birds.

It's a nod to Mr. Mercer's avian passion. He had wanted this to be a bird sanctuary.

"A historic site is multi-dimensional. You can use the grounds, you can take a tour of the building. It's all for the community, it's for the legacy of the community," McKoy said.

The legacy covers a lot of ground.