HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. – Thieves struck vans outside an auto parts shop in Bucks County and stole their catalytic converters, police say.

The Hillstown Township Police Department says they were called to Bill Flannery Automotive at 4413 Bethlehem Pike on June 16.

Just after 2 a.m., at least three suspects were seen in surveillance images in a light-colored BMW SUV.

Police say two of the suspects removed the catalytic converters from the delivery vans parked out front.

These suspects have been linked to the same type of incident in Souderton Borough.

Anyone with more information on the vehicle or suspects is asked to contact Officer Patrick Halcovage at phalcovage@hilltownpd.org or 215-453-6000, extension 315.