NORRISTOWN, Pa. | Montgomery County DA Kevin Steele and Upper Dublin Township Police Chief Francis Wheatley announced the arrest of John McGrath, 56, of East Norriton, on multiple felonies related to the theft of over $25,000 from Our Lady of Mercy Regional Catholic School in Maple Glen.
Upper Dublin Police say they were contacted on last November by an official with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia regarding an internal investigation that indicated that the Our Lady of Mercy Regional Catholic School Principal McGrath had been stealing school funds over a period of time.
The ensuing investigation by Upper Dublin Township Police reportedly found that McGrath had made unauthorized payments for personal expenses, a vacation and entertainment expenses using school credit cards totaling $25,436.54.
McGrath used a school-issued credit card, Venmo and Amazon for the fraudulent transactions. McGrath used Venmo tied to a school credit card to make 11 transactions that were found to be personal totaling $12,777.15. Those transactions included five rent payments for the defendant’s personal residence, police say.
The school credit card was used for 76 additional transactions totaling $7,905.29, which were also found to be personal. Those charges were for restaurants, bars, Door Dash, Uber, hotel stays and purchases on Amazon for clothing and housewares, some of which were gifted to a teacher at the school.
Additionally, charges on the school credit card totaling $3,554.10 were for a non-existent conference in Washington, D.C., police say.
The expenses were for a hotel stay and restaurants for a vacation taken by McGrath, his brother and a teacher, investigators stated. Finally, in mid-2020, McGrath collected $1,200 via his personal Venmo account from school families in order to purchase “OLM Strong” T-shirts; that money was never transferred to the school coffers.
McGrath is charged with multiple felonies including Dealing in Proceeds of Unlawful Activity, Theft by Unlawful Taking, Theft by Deception, Receiving Stolen Property and Access Device Fraud, as well as Unsworn Falsification to Authorities, according to police.
He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Patricia A. Zaffarano, who set bail at $50,000 unsecured, and he was released. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m., April 1, 2022 before Judge Zaffarano.
The case will be prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Tanner C. Beck, Captain of the Economic and Major Crimes Unit.