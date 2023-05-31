LOWER POTTSGROVE TWP., Pa. - Some cats needed to be rescued from a burning home in Montgomery County.

The fire happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of N. Valley Road in Lower Pottsgrove Twp., Montgomery County.

Firefighters say flames were seen shooting from a 2nd floor bedroom window when the arrived on scene.

Officials tell 69 News 2 cats needed to rescued by firefighters. Three people were able to escape the burning building on their own.

No word yet on what caused the fire. It's believed to have started it the bedroom, fire officials confirm.

No injuries were reported.