HATFIELD TWP., Pa. - Authorities are still trying to figure out what sparked a house fire in Montgomery County that left two people dead.

Several fire marshals and police detectives examined the Hatfield Township scene and interviewed people, but the cause of the Friday morning fire has not yet been determined, the fire marshal's office said Monday.

Firefighters say they did not hear any smoke detectors on the first or second floors when they went into the burning home. A working smoke detector was later found in the basement, and another detector was found in a second-floor hallway, but it appears it did not work, authorities say.

Officials had said the fire was believed to have started on the first floor.

The good news is the person who sustained burn injuries, a 65-year-old in a wheelchair, has been treated and released from the hospital.

The 4:30 a.m. blaze took the lives of 78-year-old Ghanshyam Patel and 63-year-old Leenabahen Patel, who were in second-floor bedrooms. The county coroner's office has not yet released their autopsy reports, the fire marshal's office said.

Two other residents escaped unharmed.

The investigation remains open, officials say.