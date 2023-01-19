ROYERSFORD, Pa. - Authorities have not yet released further details after a missing Montgomery County woman was found dead just miles from her home.

Jennifer Brown's body was found partially buried near a warehouse in Royersford on Wednesday.

A bystander spotted her body on the property and alerted police, said the county coroner's office.

The coroner said Thursday the 43-year-old's cause of death is pending further investigation and forensic testing.

The discovery Wednesday prompted a huge police response in the 200 block of North Fifth Avenue, not far from Brown's Limerick Township home.

Authorities have not said if they have anyone connected to the case.

Brown was last seen by a friend and business associate the afternoon of Jan. 3, authorities said, hours after dropping off her son at the bus stop that morning.

Her keys, wallet, work phone and purse were found inside her locked home, and her unlocked car was parked out front, but her personal cell phone was missing.

Authorities have been tight-lipped about any possible leads in the case.