NEW BRITAIN BOROUGH, Pa. - An autopsy was performed on the 9-year-old boy recovered from a pond in New Britain Borough on Monday evening June 19, 2023.

The cause of his death has been listed as drowning.

His manner of death is determined to be accidental.

At this time, given that he is a minor, he is being identified by the initials J.M., Jr.

The child’s parents have been notified and Coroner Buck stated, “Our office extends its deepest condolences to the Decedent’s family and friends during this difficult time as they grieve this unimaginable loss.”