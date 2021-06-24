Pottstown fatal house fire
Tom Kelly | for 69 News

POTTSTOWN, Pa. | The Pottstown Fire Department has released what they say is the cause of the tragic home fire that killed a local family of three on Monday.

Fire department officials told 69 News they have officially closed the investigation into the fire, and have ruled its cause as an accident. 

They believe the fire started accidentally in the house's kitchen, which they then believe grew to an appliance related fire. They site that this would have most likely resulted in house-wide mechanical failures.

The fire broke out early Monday morning, which had originally resulted in two deaths, and one person in critical condition. Sadly, all three family members passed away due to the fire or related injuries, leaving the community to mourn them.

