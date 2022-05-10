The Central Bucks School District is doing damage control Tuesday night after rumors that a teacher has been put on paid administration after a sign of support for a LGBTQ-plus student.
Parents and students spoke in favor of the teacher, but the superintendent says the narrative of why he's on paid leave is false.
Before the public comment section of the meeting got underway Tuesday night, Superintendent Abe Lucabaugh had some comments himself.
"There is a narrative out there that the district has punished an employee for being a supporter of LGBTQ+ students. That narrative is offensive and false," Lucabaugh said.
He is referring to the story swirling in the community that middle school social studies teacher Andrew Burgess from Lenape Middle School has been placed on paid administrative leave after handing out a hotline number to LGBTQ students to use as a resource.
A change.org petition has gotten over 3,000 signatures, and students protested Tuesday afternoon outside the school. The Pennsylvania State Education Association confirmed Burgess was on paid leave, but could not comment further.
The superintendent however, said this has gone too far. He could not give more details, but strongly suggested the story people were sharing that prompted the district's action was a rumor.
"It creates an environment that divides our students and divides our community," Lucabaugh said.
He also spent a great deal of time talking about the struggles LGBTQ-plus students face in the district.
But, despite the superintendent's attempt to squash rumors, many came out in support of Burgess.
"I told Mr. Burgess that a kid had misgendered me and he was on top of it. He knew exactly what to do and he helped and he knew how to support me. He asked how I wanted to be supported," one student said.
"Gender identity shouldn't be politicized, it should be celebrated, we should be celebrating kids as they are and how they want to live their lives," one parent told the school board.
The district says the circumstances of Burgess's administrative leave are under investigation.