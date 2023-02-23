PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - A large crowd of colleagues, family and friends gathered outside John F. Givnish Funeral Home Thursday. The flag flew at half-mast. And a long line of many more folks waited to pay their respects for fallen Temple University police officer Christopher Fitzgerald.

"This is the type of support that this family needs right now, and that all these other police officers need to get through each day, to continue to try to protect our city," Ashley Stankiewicz, who lives in Philadelphia, said.

Fitzgerald was killed in the line of duty last Saturday, responding to reports of a robbery.

"My youngest here, her dad's a cop," Stankiewicz said. "So this is one of our greatest fears every day. So we kind of just wanted to come around and say a prayer or two."

And at the same time, just a couple miles down the road, the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police held its own celebration of life to raise funds for Fitzgerald's family.

"This was something right now to you know, just to calm the nerves of some of the officers and bring them together," John McNesby, President of the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5, said.

The union's president says thousands passed through the doors Thursday night to show support.

"You're not supposed to bury your children," McNesby said. "And not in this way. But he gave the ultimate sacrifice and, you know, his legacy will live on."

"The amount of support that we've been receiving all across the nation has been amazing," Alec Shaffer, President of the Temple University Police Association, said.

Shaffer says after the grieving, there will be questions to answer.

"There's issues that we need to address when it comes to staffing, and certain equipment and stuff like that," he said. "But there's going to be a time for that and a place for that."

But Thursday night, he said, was all about celebrating Fitzgerald's life.

"We're focused on Chris and his family," Shaffer said, "and making sure that their wishes are respected. And we honor him."