NORRISTOWN, Pa. - People across our region got the party started early Friday to celebrate the Eagles' trip to the Super Bowl.

At 10 a.m. on Friday, Eagles fans in Norristown made sure they showed their support.

"We are just so excited about the Birds going to the Super Bowl," said Rachel Riley, with the Valley Forge Tourism Board, which helped put the show together. "We've got Noah the Eagle, the ice sculpture, we've got lit-up letters, we've got mascots from all over the place, the Norristown drumline band."

We talked with some of those band members from Norristown Area High, who were excited to be involved in the celebration.

"I honestly love seeing everyone come together, it's so, I love it so much. It's amazing. I'm glad to be a part of it," said 11th grader Jetta Reynolds.

The chair of the Montgomery County Commissioners, Ken Lawrence, said the party was even bigger this time than it was when the Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2018, bringing in people from all over.

"We've got a preschool that came down for this. I saw people walking up from the SEPTA station, so this is not just Montgomery County employees. This has really become a county-wide celebration," said Lawrence.

Later in the day, a pep rally kicked off in Doylestown in front of the Od Courthouse Building at 5 p.m., featuring Eagles Hall of fame offensive lineman Tra Thomas.

"I really am riding with Coach Sirianni with this Eagles right here," said Thomas to the crowd.

Some smaller Eagles fans with the Warrington Warriors cheerleading team also helped out as well.

"They are so excited to be cheering on the Eagles today," said Coach Kate Saldan.

Event organizer Ann Meredith with the Bucks County Herald Foundation said the event included face painting, and even a live band.

"We have lots of participants and a lot of enthusiasm. I mean it's the kickoff to Super Bowl weekend, how can you go wrong?" said Meredith.

The whole celebration was filmed to send to the Eagles before their big game.

"We are putting together a good-luck video that we're going to send to the Eagles. We're sending it out to Arizona, and we're going to of course be sharing it with the world to tell the world how much Bucks County loves the Eagles," said Meredith.