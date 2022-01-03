DOYLESTOWN TWP., Pa. - Students in the Central Bucks School District are getting an extra day of winter break.
The district says it had to cancel classes Monday because of a staffing shortage related to COVID-19. All schools in the district are closed.
The administration says there aren't enough substitute teachers to fill in for all of the full-time teachers currently out with COVID-19 and related exposures.
Emmi Simon, a 2021 graduate of CB West, says she's looking at it as a time for everyone to recharge.
"It's good to give the teachers...the opportunity to get the rest they need, and everyone will come back stronger in the end," she said.
Superintendent Abram Lucabaugh did not say how many teachers are out, but did say it's a significant number of staff across every school and operating division.
Former Teacher Kim Mowery says she's surprised it didn't happen sooner.
"Police departments are having shortages, airlines are having shortages, everybody having shortages," she said.
Some school districts across the region, including Reading, have decided to go virtual for that very reason.
Central Bucks administration plans to assess if it has enough staff to keep schools open or if it'll need to keep learning virtual.
The superintendent says it's the district's goal to continue in-person instruction.
Currently, the district is mask-optional.
"I think wearing the masks inside would definitely help minimize COVID, or it could help people feel more comfortable knowing they wont get it from their friends," said Melanie Szabo, former CBSD student.
District administrators say further information will be released at some point Monday.