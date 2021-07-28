DOYLESTOWN TWP., Pa. - As the mask debate rages on in school districts across the region, parents and medical professionals in Bucks County held a rally to urge their district to mandate masks.
The group called on the Central Bucks school board to follow the advice of the CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics.
Parents went to the Tuesday night meeting armed with a petition signed by more than 100 local medical professionals.
"We need to follow the science, and so many voices that are angry and not grounded in science have been really taking over the messaging and policy in the school districts," said Dr. Mariam Mahnud, pediatrician.
Parents who want to make masks optional came ready to fight as well.
"Why are we forcing these kids to go another year of masks when it's not good for them breathing-wise all day, socially they can't have any expression with their friends, they can't talk to their friends," said Cherie Andre, parent.
The Central Bucks school board meeting stretched more than four hours while parents spoke for and against requiring masks.
Ultimately, the board voted to adopt a safety plan that makes masks optional for all grades.