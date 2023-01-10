DOYLESTOWN, Pa. – The Central Bucks school board voted 6-3 to adopt a controversial policy Tuesday night that will prohibit employees of the district from advocating for or displaying items that reflect partisan, political or social policy agendas.
Voting against the policy were board members Tabitha Dell'Angelo, Karen Smith and Dr. Mariam Mahmud.
Prior to the vote, the board spent two hours listening to more than 30 students, teachers and community members, who represented an already divided community.
The Central Bucks School District has been a center of controversy over the past year because of direction from the administration to ban pride flags in the classroom.
Many who spoke against the policy on Tuesday were representing LGBTQ students, and suggested the policy marginalizes students who identify as such.
In October, the American Civil Liberties Union became involved by filing a complaint against the district, alleging it is a hostile environment for LGBTQ and transgender students.
However, the actual policy does not specifically mention anything about LGBTQ issues or gender-related topics.
The policy states: "Because views and beliefs about partisan, political or social policy matters are often deeply personal, employees should not, during assigned work hours, advocate to students concerning their views or beliefs in these matters. The district's role is to teach students how to think, not what to think, thereby keeping classrooms as places of education, not indoctrination."
The policy will prohibit teachers from displaying any flags, banners, posters, signs, stickers, pins, buttons, insignias, paraphernalia and photographs that lean toward partisan, political or social policy issues.
The policy does clarify that instruction and study concerning partisan, political or social policy issues is permissible when it is directly relevant to the curriculum and appropriate to classroom studies, taking into account the students' ages, class year and course of study.
Leo Burchall, a senior at Central Bucks West High School and president of the school's Sexuality and Gender Alliance, said the policy will hurt LGBTQ students.
"It tells students that their identities should not be discussed," Burchall said. "Our district name is splattered in headlines, time and time again, and Central Bucks has only become a more dangerous place for LGBTQ plus students."
"I should be terrified of going to school every day under a board who has shown a complete lack of empathy towards students like me," Burchall continued. "But fear does nothing for me. Fear does nothing but silence people. And I cannot be silent."
"If you want to show you care about queer students, if you want to give them hope to become successful students in every aspect in your district," Burchall said to board directors, "you will not pass this policy."
While many speakers echoed Burchall's comments, others held opposing views.
Mara Witsen, Chalfont, told the board it is hearing lies from some members of the community.
"You are being lied to; we do care about these kids," Witsen said. "Pride flags should not be a litmus test for teachers to be considered accepting. To do so is to suggest that any teacher that does not have a pride flag would accept you less. That's a terrible thing to have in a school environment."
"As far as the First Amendment rights of teachers, you should know that those are limited in a classroom," Witsen added. "You are not unlimited in what you can say or what you can hang as a banner. That's not how it works; it has to be content neutral."
The policy has also created division among board members, and that led to some personal attacks being hurled at one another.
Board member Lisa Sciscio said she spent her time in church on Sunday praying for Dell'Angelo, Smith and Mahmud.
"I prayed that you would see what you were doing is wrong," Sciscio said. "I prayed that you would stop defaming and demonizing the good people on this board. I prayed that you would stop using vulnerable and innocent children as pawns."
Board member Debra Cannon specifically called out Dell'Angelo, who is a professor of education.
"There was an article written in 2018 where the author shared that: 'Everything is political. All schools are political. Every choice of book, activity, assembly, father-daughter dance, drug and alcohol education and sex education is political. I will not be sorry for being political,'" Cannon read.
"That author is Dr. Tabitha Dell'Angelo, and the article shows a photo of the child holding up a sign in support of LGBTQ rights," Cannon said. "Dr. Dell'Angelo, you're the teacher of teachers. You're the expert, and you make your seat on this board political."
Dell'Angelo did not respond to Cannon or Sciscio, but did make a statement prior to those comments.
"I heard some of my fellow board members and public commenters say that this policy will ensure neutrality, and that neutrality is important for education," Dell'Angelo said. "I've also heard it stated that the policy is intended to create a more inclusive environment, and I agree that those worthy goals. As sometimes happens, we agree on goals but disagree on how to achieve them."
"More than ever, we need to be diligent about learning — how to discern fact from opinion — and this cannot be seen as political," Dell'Angelo continued. "Creating inclusive spaces, in part, means that students see themselves and one another reflected in positive ways in books, materials, displays, etcetera."
"The literature and research in this area support including positive representations across identities, not taking them away," she said.
Mahmud said the district should be following best practices for inclusion.
"I think that this takes away from the work of teaching and educating students about civic work, about social issues, including things like drug-free schools in America, talking about poverty, supporting marginalized groups including the LGBTQ community and Black students," Mahmud said.
"These are all social issues, and this policy would take away from them," she continued. "The language (in the policy) is just completely disrespectful to our staff and our educators. When we don't support our educators, we will lose them, and I think it would be more difficult to retain them."