DOYLESTOWN, Pa. – As Tuesday night's Central Bucks School Board meeting came to a start, every single seat was filled.
Parents and students patiently waited to voice their opinions on a controversial conversation that's been overtaking the community for months: the review and challenge policy of the books in the district libraries.
Parents say they have issues with the new policy, which the board did vote to approve on its first reading Tuesday night —a move that raised objections from a few board members who said the policy should have been sent back to the policy committee.
"The proposed changes are problematic due to inconsistencies and vague language and are written in a manner that will yield discriminatory and limiting outcomes," said one parent.
Parents say the topic came to light in February. They say that's when the school district and its board members decided it needed a policy in place that allows parents to challenge the books in the district after not having a policy in place for roughly three years.
It's unclear exactly why they decided the to put a policy back in place.
In May, the school board proposed Policy 109.2. The policy outlines how books should be screened and includes a prohibition on descriptions of sex acts. It also calls for approval from the school board for any new books being added to the libraries.
Critics have said the restrictions are too broad and would eliminate some significant works of literature.
Buckingham Township resident Brett Freeman said the proposed library book policy amounts to censorship.
"This would impact literature and reading materials intended for LGBTQ and minority students," Freeman said. "It is not a solution for our most marginalized students.”
During public comment, Doylestown resident Kate Nazemi read tweets from the American Civil Liberties Union regarding the district's proposed policy.
"This has a huge implication for thousands of students," Nazemi read. "The rules amount to censorship. It's not just wrong, it's probably illegal. Once the books start coming off the shelves, we’ll see you in court."
The policy, as written, would require librarians to read a book in its entirety before making a recommendation to the board to allow it to be placed in a school library.
Those in favor of the policy say it some books are just too explicit for kids.
"One of the books that has come up is called 'Gender Queer,'" said a parent demonstrating the book. "On page 61, there's picture of what looks like two males..."
Board member Karen Smith said she has many concerns about the policy.
"I will summarize by saying there are a number of words and phrases that are vague," Smith said. "This could result in First Amendment challenges."
District Solicitor Jeffrey Garton said he has a legal opinion to review the policy, and said he has the responsibility to ensure the board does not violate any Supreme Court decisions.
He added that students do not have any constitutional rights as to what books go into the library, but they do have rights about what would be removed from the shelves.
Several board members asked the administration or the policy committee to further clarify vague portions of the policy before it comes back next month for a second reading.
Parents against it say if it's not revised, they will be taking legal action.