DOYLESTOWN, Pa. – The community in the Central Bucks School District remains angry and divided over a policy approved last month that prohibits employees of the district from advocating for or displaying items that reflect partisan, political or social policy agendas.
The anger and passion were evident Tuesday night when community members packed the board room and spent two hours speaking both against and for the policy.
No items on the agenda were related to the previously approved policy. While the board listened to the comments, it cut the public comment period off at the two-hour mark.
The Central Bucks School District has been a center of controversy over the past year because of direction from the administration to ban pride flags in the classroom, censor sexually explicit library books and adopt the neutrality policy.
Many have claimed that the policy marginalizes the LGBTQ students.
But on Tuesday night, members of the Jewish community and others added allegations of antisemitism.
Last month, prior to the Holocaust National Day of Remembrance, a Central Bucks South High School librarian displayed a quote from "Night" by Elie Wiesel, a Holocaust survivor.
The quote reads:
"I swore never to be silent whenever and wherever human beings endure suffering and humiliation. We must always take sides. Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim. Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented."
The school administrators ordered the quote removed, stating it violated the new policy.
After a public outcry, the district apologized and allowed the quote to be displayed again.
Andrew Goretsky, director of the Anti-Discrimination League Philadelphia Regional Office, said his office has been responding to record levels of hate and extremism targeting all identity groups.
"When this policy was being considered, we cautioned that this overbroad policy could lead to censorship and could have children not feeling welcome in their own school," Goretsky said. "One example of this occurred two weeks ago before Holocaust Remembrance Day."
"I am grateful this decision was rescinded, but this mistake should not have happened, and it likely would never have occurred if not for this policy," Goretsky continued. "Educators in your schools are now forced to second-guess themselves rather than educate."
"The unfortunate irony of this policy is the claim that it exists to protect students, while the majority of students do not view symbols of equity and inclusion based on gender race, sexual orientation and other characteristics as a cause for concern," Goretsky said. "Adults are the ones deciding that these characteristics are the root of a problem that must be addressed."
Evi Casey, a student, said she is baffled by the board's policies.
"As someone who is Jewish, whose own family was put in concentration camps, the removal of such an important quote is scary," Casey said. "After all, what is wrong or harmful about a quote from a Holocaust survivor? Are you saying that there's another side to take besides that of the survivor? Such a notion makes me worry where the priorities of my school lie, and what will come next."
"Many other students no longer feel safe in the schools, thanks to the fact that you ban pride flags, despite every ounce of evidence proving that they do nothing to harm our students, but, in fact, can actually save the student's life," she added. "Just that little bit of representation can make a kid feel supported, and can prevent them from mental stress and breakdowns."
Many other adults and students echoed the same sentiments.
There were, however, also those in support of the board's actions.
Leslie Watson, of Buckingham Township, thanked the majority board members for what she described as their courage and wisdom.
"I believe we all want the best for our children and for them to have the skills and values to prosper as they mature into adults," Watson said. "I am here to voice my support for the policy because it protects parents' rights and is the least divisive and fairest policy."
"Many obviously here believe just the opposite," she said, "but I have faith that truth will prevail over deceit and that peaceful tolerance will be adopted over forced acceptance."
Watson said citizens with different views have existed peacefully until the past few years.
"What has changed over the past few years that is causing the current division?" she asked. "I believe the division is due to pushing an agenda on our children, using the public schools, and subverting the rights of parents."
"This is not about intolerance towards the LGBT community," she said, "but about children and the rights of parents."
Sandy Gerger, a resident of Warrington Township, said the vast majority of the community believes that school is not the place to display ideology of any kind.
"Sexual and political materials have no place in school," Gerger said. "School is there to educate and prepare kids to become self-sufficient adults capable of living on their own."
"No potential boss is going to ask your child about their sexual preferences or political views," Gerger continued. "They're going to want to know about their skills and their learning."
The board itself has remain divided 6-3 over the social issues.
Board members Tabitha Dell'Angelo, Karen Smith and Mariam Mahmud vehemently opposed the adoption of the policy last month.
The board held on further discussion on the topic following the public comment period.