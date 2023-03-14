DOYLESTOWN, Pa. – The community within the Central Bucks School District continues to be sharply divided over previously approved actions and policies, which some have claimed marginalize LGBTQ students.
Some of those actions included a ban on pride flags in the classroom, a policy to challenge library books with inappropriate content and a neutrality policy which prohibits teachers from advocating for or displaying items that reflect partisan, political or social policy agendas.
On Tuesday night, the board spent two hours of public comment hearing from those who support the policies and those who oppose them.
The marathon public comment sessions have become the focal point of every school board meeting for the past year.
At the start of the public comment, board President Dana Hunter called for all speakers and members of the community to be treated with civility and respect.
Hunter said board members have received threatening and vulgar emails and phone messages.
"We ask that all community members registered for public comment be afforded the opportunity to speak without interruption and to be treated with civility and respect before, during and after remarks," Hunter said.
"We are also asking that the doxing of people who offer public comment stop," she said. "That the demonizing of those who have a different opinion stop. And the disgusting, disturbing emails and phone messages stop."
Hunter then played a threatening phone message left on her cell phone, which included explicit and demeaning language.
"Everyone here has the shared goal of supporting all children and our district," she added. "Let's model for our children and our community that we can engage in a respectful manner."
Buckingham Township resident Candace Biafore said the district is not banning books.
"I am very disheartened that the mainstream media and many of our local media sources have an inability to actually report on what is going on," Biafore said. "Books that are in question are not books on a certain genre. Those books happen to be books with adult material not for minors."
Doylestown Borough resident Thomas Beahm, however, said parents are too easily swayed by such an argument.
"Book-banning satisfies their need to feel in control of their children's lives," Beahm said. "This fear is often disguised as moral outrage. They want to believe that if their children don't read about it, their children won't know about it, and if they don't know about it, it won't happen."
"You've done nothing to improve education," Beahm said. "Rather, you're striking at the very heart of it."
Some speakers displayed posters with images depicting sexual acts which were copied from some of library books in question.
Stephen Albert, Doylestown Township, said those who ban books do not read books.
"There are those who sees a word or phrase, and never, ever reads a book, but castrates it," Albert said. "Banning books is based in bias and prejudice."
Buckingham Township resident Franklin Castels stressed that those in support of the policy have nothing against the LGBTQ community.
"These books are being challenged because they contain sexually explicit content," Castels said. "We are against sexually explicit content being given to minors. Media misinformation only damages and destroys our entire community."
Central Bucks High School West senior Dev Avadaria spoke against the neutrality policy, and said he has not seen any benefits from it since it was implemented.
"How this board doesn't see the dangers and horrors of such an action is beyond me," Avadaria said.
"'1984' is supposed to be a warning, not an instruction manual," Avadaria said in reference to the George Orwell novel.
"What would neutrality look like when teaching the Holocaust?" he asked. "Would the arguments of Nazis be given as much weight as the testimony of those who survived the camps? Would teachers be unable to say that Nazis and genocide are wrong?"
Others made a call for a healing of the fractured community.
Michelle Jacobs, Doylestown Township, said everyone should be looking for ways to rebuild the sense of community.
"There was a point, long before COVID, when our definition of community engagement began to change and our ability to work as a team became impaired and our community began to fragment into stakeholder groups that held more suspicion for one another than appreciation," Jacobs said.
"Our schools reflect our community," she continued, "and we can't continue to tear each other down and then expect that we can work together to solve challenging problems and realize success."
On March 8, a letter submitted to the Central Bucks school board on behalf of more than 800 district alumni stated, in part, "[W]e are horrified by the discriminatory and dangerous policies that you and some school administrators have implemented or allowed to happen in the district over the past year."
The board itself has remain divided 6-3 over the social issues.
Board members Tabitha Dell'Angelo, Karen Smith and Mariam Mahmud have historically opposed the adoption of the policies in question.