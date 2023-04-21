DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Special Counsel for the Central Bucks School District is weighing in on recent allegations of student discrimination.

They say their investigation found no evidence of widespread bullying against LGBTQ kids.

The board voted to approve the release of a more than 100-page report during a special meeting Thursday night.

The special counsel was brought on after the ACLU filed a complaint with the US Department of Education last year.

The group says Central Bucks has a "hostile environment for LGBTQ kids and transgender kids in particular."

Members of the community got the chance to speak on the allegations last night.

"I do not want to be bitter. But I'm sick and tired of being both belittled and pitied by you. That's all I ask. Nothing more."

"What makes children feel safer is not necessarily making them safer."

"These teachers are hiding behind children and using children to support an agenda."

The special counsel says its assessment was based on interviews with dozens of students and family members, as well as current and former teachers, staff, and community stakeholders.

The situation is still being investigated by the US Office of Civil Rights.